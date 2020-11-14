Man impersonating FIA officer held

The FIA on Friday arrested a man for impersonating an officer of the agency and fraudulently minting money.

The suspect is identified as Irfan Khan Tareen who, according to FIA’s cybercrime wing additional director Faizullah Korejo, committed frauds with citizens by pretending to be an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) working as the additional director of FIA’s cybercrime wing in Karachi. He had set up a fake office, too.

In the FIR registered against the suspect, it is stated that a tip-off had been received that Tareen was introducing him as a CSS qualified officer. However, as per the FIA's record, no officer by the name of Irfan Khan Tareen was working for them. Also, Tareen would tell people that his wife was an additional and sessions judge in Karachi.

The suspect was later traced and arrested in a raid conducted by the FIA at a house in Landhi’s Jamal-e-Ibrahim Society. Digital equipment found on him was seized. The cybercrime wing found incriminating material on the seized digital devices, including WhatsApp chats, call logs and emails . The suspect was using an email address and a spoofed domain in the name of the FIA.

“Given the facts, circumstances and evidence collected so far, prima-facie it has been established that the accused was impersonating as the officer of the FIA cybercrime wing in Karachi and receiving funds from public fraudulently. Hence, a criminal case has been registered against the accused,” an FIA statement said.