Johnson, Frittelli match Casey for Masters lead

AUGUSTA, United States: Top-ranked Dustin Johnson and South African Dylan Frittelli grabbed a share of the lead after Friday’s conclusion of the storm-hit first round of the Masters while Rory McIlroy struggled to make the cut.

They matched England’s Paul Casey by shooting seven-under-par 65 in concluding their darkness-halted opening rounds at storm-hit Augusta National before returning to the rain-softened layout for round two.

“To continue to play is definitely a nice advantage,” Johnson said. “We know how the course is playing and we’ll finish our round today. It’s nice. I’m on a good roll.”

Johnson, trying to become the first world number one to win the Masters since Woods in 2002, eagled the par-5 second and birdied the par-5 eighth on Thursday, then added birdies Friday at the par-3 12th, par-5 15th and par-3 16th.

He sank a five-foot birdie putt at 18 to match the lead, completing his lowest of 35 Masters rounds and his first bogey-free one.

The lanky American missed two planned Masters tuneups after testing positive for Covid-19 last month but was a runner-up last week in Houston in his tour return.

Back-nine starter Frittelli, never in the top 30 in nine prior majors, birdied the second and par-3 sixth after going five-under over the first 10 holes.

The world number 100, a 30-year-old from Johannesburg, curled in a five-foot par save at the fifth and a six-foot birdie putt at six but came up short on a 10-foot birdie putt at nine for the lead alone.

“I definitely think it’s an advantage,” Frittelli said of his short turnaround. “I’m playing well now. I want to keep the ball rolling.”

Darkness halted the first round on Thursday with 44 golfers still on the course.

Rain-softened Augusta National surrendered the lowest opening-round scoring average in Masters history, 71.43 strokes, with a projected cut at one-under.

There were a 53 players under par in round one and 24 scores in the 60s, both records for any round in Masters history. The old mark for sub-par players was 47 in round two in 1992.

But fifth-ranked McIlroy, seeking a green jacket to complete a career Grand Slam, stumbled to an opening 75 to share 77th and needed a fightback just to reach the weekend.

The four-time major champion opened Thursday with a bogey, birdied the par-5 eighth, but blasted out of a bunker at 10 Friday on the way to another bogey, found deep bushes in the left trees on the way to bogey at 13 and lipped-out on a six-foot par putt at 14.