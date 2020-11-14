Scotland fans ignore Covid rules to celebrate Euro 2020 qualification

GLASGOW: Scotland fans sang on the streets, played bagpipes and flouted strict Covid-19 pandemic restrictions by gathering in a group and climbing a statue in Glasgow after the national football team qualified for a first major international tournament since 1998 on Thursday by beating Serbia to reach Euro 2020.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was one of the first to react to Scotland’s 5-4 win on penalties in Belgrade, using her Twitter account to repost a video of herself celebrating the defeat of a political rival in the United Kingdom’s parliamentary elections in December last year.

“Massive congratulations to (manager) Steve Clarke and the team,” Sturgeon wrote after tweeting a string of Scottish flags. “After 22 years, @ScotlandNT men are off to a major tournament. What a lift for the country. Well done!”

Ryan Christie put Scotland in front early in the second half in the rain in Belgrade, but Luka Jovic’s 90th-minute header sent the match into extra time and, with no more goals scored, a shoot-out was required.

The Scots kept their cool, however, with five perfect penalties and their celebrations started when goalkeeper David Marshall saved from Aleksandar Mitrovic.

In the town centre of Falkirk in central Scotland, where indoor gatherings between households are prohibited due to Covid-19 restrictions, fans cheered and sang the unofficial national anthem “Flower of Scotland” on the streets until the early hours of Friday.