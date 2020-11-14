Jahangir turns down invitation to attend PSF meetings

ISLAMABAD: Former world champion and Sindh Squash Association Chairman Jahangir Khan has turned down Pakistan Squash Federation’s (PSF) invitation to attend the Executive Committee’s meeting and Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held in Islamabad on November 24-25.

The PSF has sent invitations to all the units including three legends of the game — Jahangir Khan, Jansher Khan and Qamar Zaman — to share their valuable suggestions for uplift of the game.

‘The News’ has learnt that Jahangir turned down the request due to multiple reasons and one of those was that “the invitation letter should be coming through the PSF secretary, not from any development officer in the PSF.”

Jahangir told ‘The News’ that he had refused to be part of the PSF’s meetings time and again.

“The invitation was not sent to me in a proper way. My main concern is that the PSF’s system is not being run professionally. Squash needs very careful handling to see consistent development in it. It is useless to attend the meetings in which my suggestions are not given due weightage. So why should I come to the meetings to waste my time as well as energy,” Jahangir said.

The former champion expressed many concerns about working of the federation. “We have ruled the world of squash for over two decades and what I suggest is crux of my experience as a player and as an administrator. I have no access to the top brass of the PSF so I don’t know how my message will reach the place where decisions are made.”

When asked as what has Sindh Squash Association done so far for development of the game in the province, he also questioned what others have done in this country.

“If someone asks me this question, I have the right to ask him what he has done for the game’s development. It is need of the hour to run the PSF in a professional manner.”

When PSF Secretary Group Captain Tahir Sultan was approached to know about the invitation issue, he said the PSF had always showed respect for the legend and would continue to do so in future as well.

“We put Jahangir and other squash legends in the highest esteem. In the federation, there is a protocol for everything so we are here to communicate according to the directions of our high-ups. I also called myself all the three legends to invite them to the meetings. I hope that Jahangir would review his decision and would attend the meeting for the cause of squash,” the PSF secretary added.