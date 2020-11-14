Talha helps Sindh bowl Southern Punjab out for 183

LAHORE: Sindh’s Talha Ahsan took five for 48 as Southern Punjab were bowled out for 183 on the opening day of their National Under-19 Three-Day, third round fixture at the Country Club in Muridke.

After being put in to bat, Southern Punjab were dismissed in the 57th over. Opening batsman Aun Shehzad top-scored with a 114-ball 59, hitting seven fours. Mohammad Shehzad contributed 35 off 60 balls, which included four boundaries and a six.

For Sindh, leg-spinner Talha grabbed five wickets for 48 in 10.1 overs. Aaliyan Mehmood with his right-arm off-spin bowling took three wickets for 56.

In return, at stumps, Sindh were 78 for two in 18 overs with Saim Ayub (32 off 47 balls, six fours) and Kashif Ali (1 off 2 balls) on the crease. Rizwan Mehmood (33) and Mubashir Nawaz (8) were the batsmen to get out.

Meanwhile, after the change of venue due to weather conditions, the third round match between Balochistan and Northern will be held at Ayub Park Ground in Rawalpindi. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Central Punjab at the Shalimar Ground in Islamabad. Both matches start on Saturday (today).