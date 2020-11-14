PSB closes down sports facilities

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) through a notification has closed down all sports facilities inside the Pakistan Sports Complex due to growing Covid-19 cases in the capital.

Though the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has yet to decide on halting sports activities, the PSB has decided to close down all its facilities for two weeks starting November 13.

“We come here regularly to jog and we do that while keeping a safe distance. I think there is no harm in using the facilities to walk and jog. All sports activities involving direct body contact should be barred,” Mushtaq Shah, one of the members, said.

“All concerned and stakeholders are directed for strict compliance,” a notification issued by PSB’s Director Facilities Mian Syed Wahid said.