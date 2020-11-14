First National Athletes Forum from today

LAHORE: Athletes Commission of Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and under the auspices of the International Olympic Committee is holding the First National Athletes Forum on Saturday (today) and Sunday at Lahore.

POA Secretary General Khalid Mahmood said that the objective of this programme is to have an interactive and educative session with national athletes, providing them a chance to learn the philosophy of Olympism as envisioned by Barron Pierre de Coubertin, father of modern Olympics, Olympic values, anti-doping programme, and healthcare in this testing time.

IOC president Thomas Bach said in a statement addressed to the president of the Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Arif Hassan, Athletes Commission head Mohamed Inam, Olympians and others: “Athletes are not only at the heart, athletes are the heart of our Olympic community. This is why this forum is first and foremost an opportunity for you, the athletes, to make your voices heard on the issues that affect all of you.

“When the Athletes Rights and Responsibilities Declaration was adopted last year during the International Athletes Forum, it marked a historic step to strengthen the role of the athletes in our Olympic movement. In the presence of the chair of your athletes commission, Mr. Muhammad, Inam the adoption of the declaration, was a clear demonstration of your commitment and what you can achieve by making your voices heard and by being involved. In this context, I would also like to thank the NOC of Pakistan, which took the lead in communicating about the implications of the declarations to all your national federations after it was adopted. Endorsing the declaration in this way sends a strong message about the central role that the athletes play in your NOC and in Pakistan. Because of the global coronavirus crisis, we are all living with much uncertainty. In these difficult times, we all need our shared Olympic values of excellence, friendship, respect and solidarity more than ever. This forum is therefore also an opportunity to discuss how you, the athletes, can spread these values in society. This gives me the opportunity to express my admiration for the way that athletes have responded to this crisis. Your support and inspiring messages demonstrate that solidarity runs strong in our Olympic community. For this reason, this forum also sends a strong message of confidence and optimism from Pakistan to the world, whether in sport or in facing the many challenges in life, we are always stronger together. In this Olympic spirit, I wish you fruitful discussions.”