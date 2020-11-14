close
Sat Nov 14, 2020
AFP
November 14, 2020

Spain police arrest would-be jihadist bride

World

MADRID: Spanish police said on Friday they had arrested a "highly radicalised" young woman who was preparing to head to Syria to marry a jihadist there. Officers detained the woman, a Spanish national who was not named, near the Mediterranean port of Valencia on Wednesday. Police did not give her age.

