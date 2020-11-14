Spain police arrest would-be jihadist bride

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

MADRID: Spanish police said on Friday they had arrested a "highly radicalised" young woman who was preparing to head to Syria to marry a jihadist there. Officers detained the woman, a Spanish national who was not named, near the Mediterranean port of Valencia on Wednesday. Police did not give her age.