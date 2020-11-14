Iraq shuts last ‘safe haven’ camps for vulnerable families

HABBANIYAH TOURIST CAMP, Iraq: Shredded tarp flutters from the metal frames of what were once thousands of tent homes. After five years hosting displaced Iraqis, the vast camp was emptied in under 48 hours. The Habbaniyah Tourist Camp, a former luxury resort used to house Iraqis fleeing the Islamic State group, closed this week as part of a sudden government push to shutter dozens of displacement camps by the end of the year.

Iraqi authorities say the campaign will ensure people finally go back home -- but non-governmental groups and the displaced themselves fear the hasty returns will expose families to danger. Zainab said her family would have to move to another camp because her tribe in western Anbar province had accused her family, falsely, of allegiance to IS.