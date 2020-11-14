Nigeria to build new museum

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ABUJA: Nigeria intends to build a new museum over the next four years that could exhibit looted Benin bronzes currently displayed in European and American museums, officials said on Friday. Many Benin bronzes -- a group of more than a thousand prized metal plaques and sculptures looted in 1897 by British troops from the royal palace of the Kingdom of Benin, in modern-day Nigeria -- are at the British Museum and the Ethnological Museum of Berlin.