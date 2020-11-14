Tanzanian president says democracy ‘has limits’

DAR ES SALAAM: Tanzanian President John Magufuli said on Friday that freedom and democracy have limits, after a disputed election which saw scores of opposition members arrested and his main rival leave the country.

Magufuli was declared the victor of October 28 election with 84 percent of the vote, but the opposition and diplomats have dismissed the process as a sham.

Lissu eventually sought refuge at the German embassy before returning on Wednesday to Belgium, where he had previously received medical treatment after being shot 16 times in a 2017 assassination attempt.