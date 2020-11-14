Iraq shuts last ‘safe haven’ camps for vulnerable families

HABBANIYAH TOURIST CAMP, Iraq: Shredded tarp flutters from the metal frames of what were once thousands of tent homes. After five years hosting displaced Iraqis, the vast camp was emptied in under 48 hours. The Habbaniyah Tourist Camp, a former luxury resort used to house Iraqis fleeing the Islamic State group, closed this week as part of a sudden government push to shutter dozens of displacement camps by the end of the year.

Iraqi authorities say the campaign will ensure people finally go back home -- but non-governmental groups and the displaced themselves fear the hasty returns will expose families to danger.

"I’m scared for my children and husband," said mother-of-six Zainab, who was among dozens aboard one of a convoy of buses ferrying them away from the site, known as the HTC, 80-km west of Baghdad.

Zainab said her family would have to move to another camp because her tribe in western Anbar province had accused her family, falsely, of allegiance to IS.

"We can’t go back home," she said. "I’m afraid they’ll detain and massacre us." Three years after Iraq declared IS defeated by a gruelling military campaign, nearly 1.3 million people remain displaced, one-fifth of them in camps. Rapid camp closures could leave 100,000 Iraqis in limbo, just ahead of winter and amid the coronavirus pandemic, warned the Norwegian Refugee Council aid group.

The migration ministry’s top Anbar province official, Mustafa Serhan, told AFP that authorities had coordinated with the military and tribes to ensure HTC’s residents could return home safely. "There is no speedy or forced return for these families," he insisted. "Anbar’s camps are five, six or seven years old. What’s fast about that?"

But Iraqis leaving HTC this week contradicted this. One of them, who gave his name as Ali, told AFP he would be forced to rent an apartment in his hometown of Qaim because his house was destroyed years ago.

While HTC residents had one month’s notice the camp would be shuttered, those living in Hammam al-Alil, the largest camp in Iraq’s northern province of Nineweh, had even less. "First they said there was no way the camp would close. Then they said 2021. Then they said one week!" said Saada, a 36-year-old mother of seven living there.