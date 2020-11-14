Dutch ban New Year fireworks

THE HAGUE: The Dutch government on Friday outlawed traditional fireworks over New Year, saying the one-off ban would help hospital workers overburdened by the coronavirus pandemic.

New Year’s celebrations in the Netherlands are notoriously wild, with people setting off tens of millions of euros (dollars) worth of fireworks in back gardens and streets, often causing injuries.

That threatens to clash with a second wave of Covid-19 infections, with more than half of the country’s 609 intensive care beds currently occupied by coronavirus patients. "The sale and lighting of fireworks will face a one-off ban during the coming year-end," the Dutch cabinet said in a statement. Anyone breaching the ban will be liable for a 100 euro ($118) fine and a criminal record, Dutch Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus told public broadcaster NOS.