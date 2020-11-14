close
Sat Nov 14, 2020
AFP
November 14, 2020

French forces kill commander

AFP
November 14, 2020

PARIS: France announced on Friday that its anti-Jihadist force in Mali had killed the military commander of an Al-Qaeda-aligned group linked to attacks in the region.

The killing of Ba Ag Moussa is a major boost for the thousands-strong French Barkhane force stationed in the Sahel region of Africa for over half a decade in a grinding fight against multiple Jihadist groups who are often also fighting each other.

Symbolically, it was also announced on the five-year anniversary of the November 13, 2015 attacks in Paris by jihadist gunmen and suicide bombers that were France’s worst ever peacetime atrocity.

