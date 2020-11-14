Uzbekistan delays census

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan has delayed its first census since independence from the Soviet Union over coronavirus concerns, the government said.

Uzbekistan last conducted a national census in 1989, when it was still a Soviet republic. The state statistics committee said on Thursday that the census due to be carried out next year would instead take place in 2023.

The committee noted that fellow ex-Soviet states Armenia, Russia and Kazakhstan had all delayed their surveys. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev last year signed a law mandating that the national census be held at least once every 10 years.