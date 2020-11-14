British serial killer the dies

LONDON: A notorious British serial killer dubbed the "Yorkshire Ripper", who murdered 13 women across northern England between 1975 and 1980, died on Friday aged 74. Peter Sutcliffe was convicted in 1981 of the killings and seven more attempted murders after a reign of terror that is still seared on the public memory. He received 20 life sentences and was ordered to serve at least 30 years in prison, but in 2010 a High Court judge ruled that he should never be freed.