Back to Pakistan

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has returned 45 antiquities to the Pakistani authorities in New York. In order to promote our image across the world, Pakistan may consider conducting the following activities on an official level. Well-equipped and modern museums should be established in the federal and all provincial capitals on vacant state land. Such places provide a great opportunity to both local and foreign visitors to get to know Pakistan’s history.

Also, everyone should make it a point to visit these museums regularly. Students should be awarded complimentary marks for making a visit to one or more such museums and submitting a short essay on their experiences. We should make every effort to promote and preserve our rich archaeological and historical heritage.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore