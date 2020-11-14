PIA pensions

The monthly pensions of PIA retirees are quite low. Last year, after a long struggle, the PIA management agreed to meet the leaders of the PIA Retired Employees Association (PIAREA) and increase the pension amount by 35 percent. However, the notification issued by the PIA management mentioned that the pension amount will be increased from 10 percent to 25 percent. It also mentioned that only those who retired more than 30 years ago will be eligible for a 25-percent increase. Since the normal retirement age is 60, such benefits would generally be allowed to those who are more than 90 years – it can be safely assumed that only a few retirees are above 90.

Under the present economic conditions, it is difficult for PIA pensioners who are also senior citizens to spend their lives comfortably. I request the PIA management to reconsider its last year’s decision and increase the amount of pensions. All pensioners should be eligible for the 35 percent increase in pensions. On behalf of PIA’s retired employees, I request the prime minister and the chief justice of Pakistan to look into the issue and resolve it.

Mohammad Khan Sial

Karachi