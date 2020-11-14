Smog in Lahore

We live in a country where the ruling elite, which aspires to turn the country in to a Madina welfare state, is ignorant of the pressing issues being faced by the people. Lahore is witnessing the worst smog and it is feared that the number of coronavirus cases will rise if the problem of smog remains unresolved. Citizens are forced to breathe the poisonous air. On one hand, the government talks about tree plantation. On the other hand, it doesn’t take any action against the rapid cutting of thousands of trees for land developers. The trees that are being planted currently will take several years to contribute oxygen to the environment. Drive down Lahore’s Ring Road in the direction of Raiwind and one will witness hundreds of thousands of trees have been felled to develop private and statutory state-owned housing societies. The irony is that other than the concrete jungle of roads and plots, there is hardly any house built.

As if enough damage has not been done, more trees are due to be felled to develop more housing societies around major cities like Lahore. The agricultural green land that existed for centuries around the periphery of every city is disappearing, further adding a decrease in agricultural output. The real-estate sector in Pakistan has been a favourite parking lot for the people with black money who can easily whiten their wealth thorough state-sponsored schemes. Lives and health of citizens have been sacrificed for the elite who mostly live abroad and will never suffer the consequences. As long as greed blinds the elite and the powerful real-estate mafia dominates the corridors of power, citizens of Pakistan will continue to suffer.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore