Pakistani politics has turned into a game of abuses. Instead of focusing on the main issues faced by the people, our political leaders and government ministers are at war with each other over matters of insignificant nature. The common man is under the burden of rising inflation, unemployment and poverty, while our lawmakers, even the prime minister, are entangled in this harsh series of blame game. Whenever the prime minister speaks to the media or addresses any official event, he diverts from the real issue and starts labelling his opponents ‘thieves, plunderers, corrupt dacoits’ etc. Then, his party members follow him and use various mocking sobriquets for political opponents. I have been hearing these words on the TV for the last two years.

Is this a healthy way of doing politics or is it a healthy democracy? In a political setup, criticism from the opposition is always there. The government remains cautious and exercise maximum restraint and accommodation. In the present democratic government, spokespersons have been appointed to humiliate opposition leaders publicly and to harshly respond to their criticism on the government’s policies. Aren’t the words uttered by Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for Maryam Nawaz below his official status? I think nobody will support such statements for a woman. We need to show maturity in politics. The government should concentrate on the real problems that are affecting the poor and downtrodden people of the country. This is the only way to strengthen the political system and restore public trust in it.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai