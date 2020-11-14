Speculation land

Two interviews. Loads of speculation and outrage and nitpicking. An election that seems to have taken all big names to the northern areas of the country. That’s Pakistani politics in a nutshell these days. Add to that the fireworks at some of the PDM rallies and the counter-interviews and statements by the government and we can safely say the winter of our political discontent is firmly here. With the recent interview of Maryam Nawaz with the BBC, there has been a great deal of the usual speculation about what seems like a change of stance from the PML-N regarding discussion or negotiation with the country’s military institution. To many, it seems Maryam is diverting from the line taken by her father when she says that her party may be willing to talk things over with the military, provided that the PTI government is first removed from the picture. Her interview comes days after a similar interview – somewhat similarly nitpicked and obsessed over to suit people’s personal speculations – was given by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

While the interviews have been played out in a dramatic fashion, both PML-N and PPP supporters and leaders have said they have been misrepresented and that there was always an understanding that with confrontation also comes the more practical issue of how and whom to talk to in these very volatile political days. The idea seems to be that it is not a ‘softer stance’ per se but rather a realization that politics of confrontation – and that too with powerful institutions instead of other political figures – may not be a sustainable option. For the moment, efforts may also be to just keep the opposition’s alliance intact, despite all reservations on all sides regarding tactics or ‘narratives’ – with former PM Nawaz Sharif still sticking to his line. Does this mean that Pakistan’s politics may yet be set for yet another turn, with the original line adopted by opposition parties on the way to a different goal? That may be a harsh way of looking at the PML-N and the PDM overall – given the fact that the PDM has consistently said it would like the constitutional framework to decide who plays what role in the country’s governance and power structures.

It is also true that Pakistan’s politics are never easy to decipher, especially when so many hidden factors and interests may be involved. As they continue their political journey, Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto will definitely be discovering this. What happens from this point on depends on many factors. While the PDM is continuing with its rallies, with the next one scheduled in Lahore, there is some question of whether rallies can continue given the rise in Covid-19 cases and the possibility of the government banning large gatherings. For now, as far as the proverbial page goes, the PDM still seems to be huddled together on one.