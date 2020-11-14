EDB team visits Indus Motor

KARACHI: A delegation of the Engineering Development Board (EDB) Pakistan, led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Raza Abbas Shah, visited Indus Motor Company (IMC) and lauded the company’s role in enhancing the engineering base in the country, a statement said on Friday.

The delegation visited different sections of the plant and briefed on the aspects of manufacturing, quality, safety and capital investment made to upgrade the facility and the level of localisation achieved, it added.

The IMC management briefed the delegation on the company’s commitment towards “Make in Pakistan” that has materialised through more than 45 technical assistance agreements leading to technology transfer and paving the way for exports.

The management also briefed the guests that the auto sector, being the largest manufacturing industry, is the highest tax contributor and can help achieve the government in macroeconomic targets of employment generation, GDP growth and exports, the statement said.

IMC Chief Executive Officer Asghar Jamali said, “We need support from the government and its departments like EDB in the form of transparent, predictable and consistent policies, as these are prerequisite for industrialisation and economic growth.”