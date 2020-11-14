PCJCCI organises industrial expo

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President S M Naveed inaugurated the “Offline/Online Pakistan China Industrial Expo 2020” on Friday, a statement said.

The expo, jointly organised by PCJCCI and Everest International Expo Pvt Ltd attracted over 1,000 participants from both the countries, it added.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Naveed said that the PCJCCI would organise more conferences of this nature in collaboration with the Chinese commerce departments.

The concept of this online and offline business interaction is to provide contemporary solutions for carrying out normal business operations by avoiding physical concentration of business people.

He appreciated the Chinese businessmen working in Pakistan for putting up a superb show in which, companies of the two countries have showcased their potentials at the largest level.

Naveed said that China can help a lot in resolving the energy issues being faced by Pakistan and can provide the much-desired relief painstakingly to the industrial, commercial and domestic sectors of Pakistan.

He expressed the hope the exhibition, as a regular annual feature, would keep the local industry abreast with the international development and trends.

Moreover, the exhibition would lead the way in delivering the most exquisite opportunities for all participants in different sectors such as machineries of CNC, construction, new energy, building material, agricultural machinery, plastic machinery, hardware, chemicals, and auto parts, he said, adding that the event is launched in innovative mode of offline and online holding all B2B meetings online via terminal equipment, which are installed on every booth.