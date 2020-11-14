Limiting growth potential

LAHORE: Quality and efficiency are directly linked with the best management standards that most of the Pakistani firms fail to comply with, limiting their growth potential.

These standards are adopted across the world after it was observed that companies with good management practices outperform even their peers having better machines. Quality and efficiency cannot be left only to the equipment and the industries.

That equipment needs quality human resources, it must be fed with quality input, the machines need daily, quarterly, and yearly maintenance. The best machine would not produce quality products, if substandard inputs are fed.

Efficiency is the major factor that has kept our export growth in check. The global apparel brands buy the same quality for their specific design from all their global suppliers, including those in Pakistan.

Unfortunately, Pakistan gets those orders only that its competitors in other countries cannot produce due to capacity constraints. Even if the Pakistani exporters get bulk of the orders for a specific design, their margins are so low that they cannot scale up.

The cost of production in our country is higher than its competing economies, while the prices offered are at best the same that they offer to the suppliers of the same design in other countries. The margins; therefore, are much lower for our exporters.

The difference is mainly due to lower overall productivity in factories. The wastages are higher that eat up to 2 percent to 3 percent of their margins.

The staff is not competent and to cope up with reduction the quality is checked at three places: first at the production line, then by the shift supervisor and lastly by the chief supervisor.

This increases the costs and reduces efficiency, as well. This also speaks volumes about the incompetence of production and supervisory staff. The supply chain is also inefficient. Companies must keep high inventory that also increases the cost.

Most producers do not recover those inputs after treatment that could be reused. Some industries for instance recover caustic soda from the treated water but mostly do not. This increases the cost unnecessarily.

This is the reason that our value-added garment and knitwear units remained small, compared with the units in Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, or China that produces and exports the same designs and labels.

In Bangladesh, a garment factory employing 30,000 to 40,000 workers is normal. The largest stitching unit in Pakistan hardly has 12,000 workers, and is still considered overstaffed because some workers are checking and rechecking the quality, which is cleared in other countries after one check.

Most of the exporters have obtained quality certifications from accredited global agencies, but usually do not follow them completely. Some procedures are bypassed due to the prevalent ‘Seth’ culture in the country, instead of professional management.

Still the exporting sector in Pakistan is more efficient than the sectors that have restricted their production for the domestic market only.

Domestic market of Pakistan is much larger than its exports market, but standards are overlooked in every product. You will find efficient burners, as well gas guzzlers in the market.

The gas guzzlers are available at a very low price. The consumer spending less on the purchase of burner pays for life two times more the gas bill because of the inefficiency of the equipment.

The fans are available with a price difference of Rs500. The one using non-copper wire in its motor is cheaper, but consumes two times more electricity, while the fan with pure copper wire winding is efficient. The sale of cheaper fans is higher and the consumer, as well as the nation end up wasting unnecessary power.

We also must change our culture of producing different products. We lose high value addition by making small savings at the production stage. W

e see different qualities of plastic furniture and utensils in our markets. They are made from the same raw material.

The cost of raw material is much lower than the energy consumed in producing it, yet our entrepreneurs try to save some plastic granules to produce substandard quality, which sells at less than half of the quality plastic products.

Chiniot, a small town in Punjab, is famous for its artisans that carve amazing patterns on the furniture. Initially, this furniture and

other carved wooden products attracted a

lot of foreign buyers, but when these products de-shaped after a few years the market was lost.

They use the same expensive wood, but they do not treat it properly to ensure that the wood does not get de-shaped due to moisture after a few years and are not attacked by termite.

The cost of treatment is less than 2 percent of the cost of the furniture, but the price of furniture made from well-treated and seasoned wood is 20 times higher.