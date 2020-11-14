Rupee strengthens

KARACHI: The rupee strengthened further against the dollar in the interbank market to close at 158.16, up 17 paisas on Friday, compared with the previous closing of 158.33.

In the open market too, the local currency closed slightly higher at 158.10 against the greenback, compared with 158.20 on Thursday.

The rupee is consistently rising and traders expect it to appreciate further in the coming sessions. “Routine import payments, dollar inflows from remittances and Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs), and higher foreign exchange reserves helped fuelled the rupee’s gain,” a currency trader said. Remittances from Pakistani workers abroad rose 26.5 percent to $9.431 billion in the four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year.

Remittances increased to $2.3 billion in October, a 14.1 percent rise year-on-year. These inflows remained above $2 billion for the fifth consecutive month in October.