Tax authorities issue notices to sugar mills for concealed wealth

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued show-cause notices to various sugar mills to explain the financial transactions that remained undisclosed to the tax authority, sources said on Friday.

The sources said the Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi, the biggest revenue arm of the FBR, issued notices to 29 sugar mills falling under its jurisdiction after obtaining third party information about undeclared transactions made through banking channels.

A senior official at the LTO Karachi said the third party information gathered by the tax office is authentic and it would help in generating billions of rupees tax recovery. The notices were issued under Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

The tax office completed initial assessment of declaration submitted by sugar mills on the basis of third party information.

The sources said the tax office estimated around Rs150 billion would be recovered under the income tax liability after completion of the scrutiny, which would be completed by end of this month.

Previously, the tax office initiated sales tax audits of the sugar mills and served show cause notices for providing evidence /documents. The sugar mills approached the court for relief against show cause notice. The sources said a higher court granted stay against proceedings initiated by the tax authorities.

A show cause notice issued to a sugar mill showed that the tax department detected discrepancies under 30 different provisions of Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

The tax department detected major discrepancy in purchase of sugarcane by mills. The sources said there is no withholding tax in case sugar mills directly purchase sugarcane from growers.

The tax department asked the sugar mill to provide details of purchases, including identity card, addresses, quantity purchased, per unit price and total payment related to growers from whom sugarcane was purchased.

“The sugar mill failed to present the details, which means sugarcane was not purchased directly from the growers but from the middleman,” another official said. “In such case, withholding tax under Section 153(I)(a) of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 has to be collected and deposited to the FBR.”

The tax department also asked the sugar mills to provide details of utilisation of huge amounts withdrawn in cash from banks.

The sources said in one case a sugar mill has withdrawn above Rs2 billion in cash from a bank.

In the similar case, the tax department detected credit entries in various bank accounts of the sugar mill of around Rs8.6 billion, which was not reflected in the return of income filed by the mill.

The LTO Karachi asked the taxpayer to provide evidence of the source of credit entries otherwise the amount would be treated under the law.