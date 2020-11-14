Gold rates up Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market increased Rs400/tola to Rs112,200/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Friday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs343 to Rs96,193, it added.

In the international market, bullion rates rose $6 to $1,878/ounce.

Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

In the meantime, silver rates also increased Rs20 to Rs1,200/tola. Price of 10 grams silver rose Rs17.15 to Rs1,011.65, it said.