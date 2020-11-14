SNGPL disputes OGRA decision on LNG losses

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) strongly disapproves Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) decision of lowering Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) losses, as it is in direct contravention with Petroleum Levy Ordinance 1961, an official said on Friday.

“This is to highlight that recent RLNG price notification issued by OGRA is also against the Cabinet decision of allowance of actual UFG (Unaccounted for Gas) for RLNG pricing,” said a spokesman of the gas utility. “OGRA has instead imposed a unilateral decision of 6.3 percent benchmark in isolation for distribution consumers only.” The LNG has been declared as a petroleum product in consultation with OGRA while it has been determining prices of RLNG for last the last five years, in accordance with the specific formula approved as policy guideline by the Federal Government (The Cabinet).

OGRA remains obligated to follow the Govt. policy parameters as per the Supreme Court decision which had clearly held that the Federal Government policy guidelines are binding on OGRA, he observed. Presently, the SNGPL spokesman said, natural gas consumers were subject to consolidated benchmark of around 7 percent for both transmission and distribution consumers and there was no separate benchmark for each category of consumers.

“Instead, for RLNG consumers, OGRA has now assumed separate benchmarks of 0.38 percent for Transmission and 6.3 percent for Distribution. OGRA therefore has effectively reduced consolidated UFG benchmark of RLNG to 2 percent only as against around 7 percent for natural gas consumers,” the official said.

The above unsolicited intervention by OGRA might render RLNG supply chain unviable and jeopardise long-term G-to-G LNG supply arrangements, he maintained.

“Under Petroleum Levy Ordinance, the mandate to determine and impose a UFG benchmark in case of RLNG doesn’t rest with OGRA unlike the natural gas pricing which is done pursuant to OGRA Ordinance,” the spokesman said adding, “The company is contesting the matter on relevant forums, both factually and legally.”