Ireland’s Browne tests positive for Covid-19 after England friendly

LONDON: Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for coronavirus following Thursday’s 3-0 friendly defeat by England, officials announced on Friday. Browne, who plays for English second-tier club Preston, took part in the full 90 minutes of international action at Wembley. He has now been isolated from the rest of the Republic squad ahead of Sunday’s Nations League fixture against Wales in Cardiff. “The Football Association of Ireland can confirm Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for Covid-19,” the FAI said in a statement. “The player has been isolated from the group as per Covid-19 protocols, and the HSE and UEFA have been informed of this development.”