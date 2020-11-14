close
Sat Nov 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
November 14, 2020

Pakistan rejects India’s ‘gratuitous remarks’ on minorities

Top Story

A
APP
November 14, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday rejected the “gratuitous remarks” by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson regarding the state of minorities in Pakistan, saying such “desperate attempts will not succeed in diverting attention from India’s domestic and foreign policy failures”.

The Foreign Office described the remarks as “baseless oft-repeated allegations regarding terrorism”, adding: “Regurgitation of fabricated accusations by India does not turn a falsehood into truth”.

It said as a perpetrator of unabated state-terrorism in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and systemic state-sponsored discrimination against its own minorities, India was in no position to pontificate on the issue of terrorism or minority rights elsewhere.

“If anything, these will further undermine India’s credibility as a responsible country,” it added. The Foreign Office said India must eschew the use of state-terrorism as an instrument of state policy and end its egregious violations of human rights of the people in IIOJK.

It called upon India to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations Security Council resolutions, and take concrete steps to safeguard the minorities, including their right to life and protection of their places of worship.

Latest News

More From Top Story