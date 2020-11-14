Labour suspends members over pro-Corbyn motion

LONDON: Labour has suspended a number of members who passed a motion criticising the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn for his reaction to the damning report into anti-Semitism within the party during his leadership.

The group from the Bristol West constituency Labour party (CLP) face disciplinary action over the motion which branded the former leader’s treatment as a “politically motivated attack against the left” of the party.

A Labour source said motions on individual disciplinary processes are improper and stressed the suspensions were also in relation to allegations of abuse on social media.

New leader Sir Keir Starmer is trying to avert a civil war within the party after the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) found it broke equality law when Corbyn was in charge. Corbyn was suspended after he refused to fully accept the watchdog’s findings and said anti-Semitism had been “dramatically overstated for political reasons”.

Labour general secretary David Evans has warned local parties against discussions and motions in relation to disciplinary cases.

But the Bristol West CLP approved a motion on Monday and wrote to Sir Keir to condemn Corbyn’s suspension and demand his reinstatement.

It is understood that a constituency party chair and co-secretary were subsequently suspended along with an undisclosed number of other members. Labour declined to comment but a party source told the PA news agency: “It is a long-standing position that motions on individual disciplinary matters are not competent CLP business. “This is important to protect the integrity of disciplinary processes and is consistent with similar rulings made by Jennie Formby when she was general secretary.”

The LabourList website suggested the suspensions were also related to tweets calling for the resignation of the regional director.

The party source added: “We will not tolerate abuse of Labour Party staff in person or on social media.”

Last month, the EHRC found three breaches of the Equality Act relating to political interference in complaints, failure to provide adequate training to those handling anti-Semitism cases and harassment during Corbyn’s leadership.

Sir Keir, on what he called a “day of shame” for Labour, committed to fully implement the report’s recommendations.