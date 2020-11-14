Past leaders spent more time in London, Dubai than Balochistan: Imran

TURBAT: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday heaped scorn on previous regimes for what he said was their neglect of the Balochistan province, due to which the people had suffered greatly.

Addressing a gathering at the University of Turbat, the Premier spoke of how leaders in the past made more trips to London and Dubai than to Balochistan in their tenures. “That is why the attention that Balochistan needed was not given to it,” he stated.

Terming Balochistan’s youth as the country’s “asset and future”, Khan said the federal government would boost funds for their education sector. “We want to prepare an intellectual base in Balochistan ready to meet the challenges of today’s world,” the Prime Minister said.

He had arrived in Turbat on a day-long visit to announce projects for the socio-economic development of the province, where pledged the government was determined bring the people of Balochistan on par with other parts of the country by providing them facilities with a special focus on education and health.

“You are the future leaders of Pakistan and the intellect which will lead the country’s journey towards prosperity,” he told the university students. The Prime Minister mentioned that Punjab had increased the number of scholarships for the students of Balochistan from 135 to 360 in higher education. Khan said uniform development of all units of the federation was important for the overall progress of the country. “The prosperity of Balochistan is linked with the prosperity of Pakistan,” he said.

Khan said the information technology revolution offered immense potential for virtual education. He advised the youth in Balochistan’s far-flung areas to take advantage of the opportunity by gaining knowledge through distant learning.

He said with dedication and persistent struggle, any challenge could be overcome in way to success. “A dream comes to realisation when a person refuses to give up and continues to achieve his goals,” he told the students, urging them to “never quit in difficult situations and always rise from the ashes”.

About his vision to emulate Pakistan as the State of Madina, the Prime Minister said the quest for knowledge was an important feature of the world’s first socio-economic state. He said education helped the people to distinguish between right or wrong and mentioned a saying of the Prophet (Peace be upon Him) who told people “to seek knowledge from the cradle to grave”