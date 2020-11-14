Pak Army vows to respond to Indian provocation in the same coin

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army has said it would continue to respond to all Indian provocative acts “in the same coin” and stood committed to defend the motherland and Kashmiri brethren even at the cost of our blood and lives.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on the night 7/8 November 2020, reportedly the Indian Army had an encounter with a few freedom fighters in District Kupwara, well within Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir territory, opposite Neelum valley, wherein it suffered few casualties including four soldiers.

To ward off the humiliation faced by Indian Army in front of domestic audience, instead of finding the reasons from within and addressing the same, on 13 November 2020, Indian Army opted for resorting to unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of all calibres, including artillery and heavy mortars, along the Line of Control (LoC) in various sectors of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, it added.

The targeted areas included Neelum Valley (Nekrun, Kel, Sharda, Dudhnial, Shahkot, Jura, Nauseri sectors), Leepa Valley (Danna, Mandal and Kayani sectors), Jhelum Valley (Chham and Pandu sectors), and Bagh Valley (Pirkanthi, Sankh, Haji Pir, Bedori and Kailer sectors).

“In this deliberate attempt, the Indian army did not limit itself to engagement of Army Posts / positions, rather, in utter disregard to all international obligations and human rights, targeted civil population resulting serious casualties to innocent civilians to include four shaheed (martyrs) and 12 injured,” the ISPR said.

In response to this provocative act, Pakistan Army gave a befitting reply to the Indian army, and effectively targeted those Indian posts which engaged innocent civilians. As a result, substantial losses, both in terms of men and material, have been incurred on to Indian troops which have also been accepted by Indian media.

“Indian’s confirmed losses are much more than being acknowledged,” the Pakistan Army said. In this valiant act, one brave soldier of Pakistan Army embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while five others got injured. “Such cowardly acts of targeting innocent civilians reflect sheer lack of morality, utter un-professionalism and total disregard to human rights by the Indian Army and are also clear violation of cease fire understanding of 2003.”

“It is once again reiterated, that Pakistan is a peace loving country and Pakistan Army pursue the same aspirations. However, we stand committed to defend the motherland and our Kashmiri brethren even at the cost of our blood and lives. We assure, that all such provocative acts shall continue to be responded in the same coin.”