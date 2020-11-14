Cummings expected to leave No 10 by the end of the year

LONDON: Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings is expected to leave his role by the end of the year, after Downing Street became gripped by a bitter power struggle.

The controversial Vote Leave veteran told the BBC that “rumours of me threatening to resign are invented”, after suggestions he was preparing to quit alongside communications director Lee Cain. But he said his “position hasn’t changed since my January blog” when he wrote that he hoped to make himself “largely redundant” by the end of 2020.

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps said Cummings “will be missed” but that he is not surprised the aide is departing, adding: “Advisers do come and go.” Shapps added, to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, that the Prime Minister’s key adviser was “ready to move on” with the end of the Brexit transition period looming.

Conservative MPs urged No 10 to use his departure as an opportunity to restore the values of “respect, integrity and trust”. Labour told the government to focus on the coronavirus pandemic and not “self-indulgent spin doctors”.

Meanwhile, the Treasury has settled an employment tribunal claim with a former aide who was fired by Cummings, with the PA news agency understanding that the government will be paying out a five-figure sum.

The settlement with Sonia Khan, who advised then-chancellor Sajid Javid until she was escorted out of Downing Street by police, means Cummings no longer faces the prospect of giving evidence in the case next month.

One of the most controversial figures in No 10, news of his departure came with the BBC quoting a Downing Street source saying he would be “out of government” by Christmas.

Shapps argued that Cummings, whose infamy was cemented by his trip to Durham during the first lockdown, is leaving because his big projects of coronavirus mass testing and Brexit being “on the near-term horizon now”.

“He will be missed but then again we’re moving into a different phase,” the Transport Secretary told Sky News, adding that “advisers do come and go”.

Highly-publicised in-fighting led to the resignation on Wednesday of Cain, with Cummings said to be contemplating his own exit over the treatment of his political ally from the Brexit campaign.

Cain had been offered the post of chief of staff but a backlash among Tories and the Prime Minister’s inner circle ultimately led him on Wednesday to announce his departure from Number 10 rather than a promotion. Conservative MPs have urged Johnson to use events to reshape the team inside Downing Street and reconnect with the parliamentary party, some of whom feel he has been “lost” to advisers over the past year.

Senior Tory backbencher Sir Bernard Jenkin told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s an opportunity to reset how the government operates and to emphasise some values about what we want to project as a Conservative Party in government.”