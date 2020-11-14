Intense Pak-India clashes at LoC

ISLAMABAD: Four civilians and one soldier of Pakistan Army were martyred as



Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in an attempt to ward off humiliation at the hands of Kashmiri freedom fighters, the ISPR said on Friday.

As many as 12 civilians, including women, were also injured during ceasefire violations (CVFs) at various sectors on the LoC. Besides one soldier who was martyred, five soldiers of Pakistan Army were injured while responding effectively to the Indian troops shelling. As Pakistan Army responded effectively, the Indian troops faced substantial losses both in terms of men and material.

The ISPR said on night of November 7 and 8, reportedly Indian Army had an encounter with a few freedom fighters in Kupwara district, well within Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) territory, opposite Neelum Valley, wherein it suffered a few casualties including four soldiers. To ward off the humiliation faced by Indian Army in front of domestic audience, instead of finding the reasons from within and addressing the same, on Friday, the Indian Army opted for resorting to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of all calibres, including artillery and heavy mortars, along the LoC in various sectors of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The targeted areas included Neelum Valley (Nekrun, Kel, Sharda, Dudhnial, Shahkot, Jura, Nauseri sectors), Leepa Valley (Danna, Mandal and Kayani sectors), Jhelum Valley (Chham and Pandu sectors), and Bagh Valley (Pirkanthi, Sankh, Haji Pir, Bedori and Kailer sectors).

In this deliberate attempt, Indian Army did not limit itself to engagement of army posts and positions, rather, in utter disregard to all international obligations and human rights, targeted civil population resulting in serious casualties to innocent civilians, which included four Shaheeds and 12 injured. In response to this provocative act, the Pakistan Army gave a befitting reply to the Indian Army, and effectively targeted those Indian posts which engaged innocent civilians. As a result, substantial losses, both in terms of men and material, have been incurred on the Indian troops which have also been accepted by the Indian media. Indian confirmed losses are much more than being acknowledged.

In this valiant act, one brave soldier of Pakistan Army embraced Shahadat, while five others got injured. "Such cowardly acts of targeting innocent civilians reflect sheer lack of morality, utter un-professionalism and total disregard to human rights by the Indian Army and are also clear violation of ceasefire understanding of 2003," the ISPR said. The ISPR statement again reiterated that Pakistan is a peace loving country and Pakistan Army pursues the same aspirations.

“However, we stand committed to defend the motherland and our Kashmiri brethren even at the cost of our blood and lives. We assure that all such provocative acts shall continue to be responded in the same coin," the statement said.

Friday also saw a senior Indian diplomat summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian troops. This year, India has committed 2,729 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 21 Shahadats and serious injuries to 206 innocent civilians.

“Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored to the Indian diplomat that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct,” the Foreign Office said.

These egregious violations of international law, it added, reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

“By raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the IOJ&K),” said the Foreign Office. The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Meanwhile, on Friday Pakistan categorically rejected what it said were gratuitous remarks by the spokesperson of the Indian ministry of external affairs regarding the state of minorities in Pakistan as well as baseless oft-repeated allegations regarding terrorism.

“As a perpetrator of unabated state-terrorism in IOJ&K and systemic state-sponsored discrimination against its own minorities, India is in no position to pontificate on the issue of terrorism or minority rights elsewhere,” said the spokesman.

The Foreign Office here pointed out that regurgitation of fabricated accusations by India does not turn a falsehood into truth. “Such desperate attempts will not succeed in diverting attention from India’s domestic and foreign policy failures. If anything, these will further undermine India’s credibility as a responsible country,” it said.

It asked India to eschew the use of state-terrorism as an instrument of state policy, end its egregious violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people in IOJ&K, resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute according to UN Security Council resolutions, and take concrete steps to safeguard the minorities including their right to life and protection of their places of worship.