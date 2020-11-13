close
Fri Nov 13, 2020
8 killed as bus rams into tractor trolley in Pindi Bhattian

ISLAMABAD: At least eight people, including women, were killed, while twenty others sustained serious injuries, when a speeding passenger bus rammed into a tractor trolley at Pindi Bhattian-Jalalpur Bhattian road on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, the incident took place when a passenger bus collided with a tractor-trolley, coming from opposite side, leaving eight people dead on the spot, national TV news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured and bodies to hospital. Police said some of the injured were in critical condition and therefore, the death toll was feared to increase more.

