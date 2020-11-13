Man who married minor girl Arzoo sent to jail

KARACHI: A local court on Thursday sent a man, who allegedly married minor Christian girl Arzoo, to jail in judicial custody after police completed probe with him.

Police presented Syed Azhar Ali before the District South judicial magistrate XXVIII on the expiry of his physical remand. The investigation officer (IO) informed the court that the suspect’s custody was no longer required for investigations.

The IO also submitted a progress report to the magistrate, stating that Nikah Khawan Qazi Abdur Rasool had obtained interim pre-arrest bail from additional sessions court against a surety of Rs50,000.