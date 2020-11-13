Shujaat’s health improving; celebrities keep visiting hospital

LAHORE: PML-Q chief Ch Shujaat Hussain’s health is improving. Different political and social personalities kept visiting the Services Hospital to inquire about his health, said a press release Thursday.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, MNAs Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussain and Shafay Hussain remained present at the hospital for the seventh day.

On behalf of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Kh Asif reached the Services Hospital and presented a bouquet to Shujaat. PML-N MPA Jalil Ahmad Sharaqpuri, N-League Lahore president and MNA Pervaiz Malik, Nasir Bosal, Ahmad Bakhsh Tarar, JI leader Liaquat Baloch, MPAs Makhdoom Usman Mehmood, Kashif Mehmood, Makhdoom Ali Akbar, Sardar Vickas Ahmad, Punjab Assembly Secretary Mohammad Khan Bhatti and Abdul Moeen Alvi.