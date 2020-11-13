PDM on road to its logical end: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that unnatural alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was heading towards its logical end.

In a statement here, he said the alliance was formed by the opposition parties to hide their corruption and it was ending at a same fast pace as it was formed.

Those who looted national resources in the past, had now been exposed before the nation, he said adding that chapter of loot and plunder was now a tale of the past. — APP