Ayesha Ahad, daughter booked

LAHORE: A case has been registered against Ayesha Ahad, who claims to be Hamza Shahbaz's wife, at Gulberg police station.

The FIR has been registered against Ayesha Ahad and her daughter Mah Noor Iqbal under Section 489-F on the complaint of Naveed, owner of a travel company at Eden Heights, Jail Road. He accused them of embezzling Rs4million and giving him bogus cheques.