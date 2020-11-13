First meeting of energy sub-group held

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired the first meeting of the energy sub-group of the Advisory Committee of the Planning Commission here Thursday.

The committee discussed in detail its terms of reference (ToRs) and the proposed work plan. The group also took note of the work being carried out by other committees and task forces and emphasised on the need to avoid duplication of efforts.

The minister appreciated the members of the sub-group for sparing the time and providing their valuable services to the Planning Commission. He said that the work of the sub-group will be very useful for the Advisory Committee of the Planning Commission and in turn to the government of Pakistan.

Members of the sub-group Khalid Mansoor, Zahid Mir, Syed Muhammad Ali, Dr Baqer Raza, Tara Uzra Dawood, Ruhail Muhammad, Aftab Hussain, Zaigham Rizvi and Member Energy Planning Commission participated in the meeting.