Fri Nov 13, 2020
November 13, 2020

PML-N MPA bailed

National

November 13, 2020

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court Thursday granted bail to PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir in a case regarding a clash outside NAB office on hearing of Maryam Nawaz.

The court granted bail to the MPA on submission of surety bonds of Rs500,000. He was booked in the case registered against PML-N leaders and workers at Chuhng police station on the complaint of Deputy Director Intelligence and Security NAB Lahore.

