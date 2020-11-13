Naval Chief visits coastal areas, reviews combat readiness

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited Pakistan Navy Units at Coastal Areas of Turbat, Gwadar and Ormara to review operational preparedness and combat readiness.

Upon arrival at PNS SIDDIQUE, the Naval Air Station at Turbat, the Chief of the Naval Staff was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf. Later, Chief of the Naval Staff departed for Gwadar, where he was apprised about ongoing operations of Maritime Security Task Force-88, Coastal Security and Harbour Defence Force, which have been established by Pakistan Navy to ensure maritime security of Gwadar Port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The Naval Chief also visited Jinnah Naval Base and PN Cadet College, Ormara, where he was received by Commander Coast Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas. Speaking on the occasions, the Admiral highlighted importance of maritime security of entire coast which has increased manifold in the context of the ongoing CPEC project. The Naval Chief highlighted the dividends of CPEC-related projects which are intrinsically linked with the security of maritime domain. He stressed that responsibilities of Pakistan Navy would continue growing in coming years. Chief of the Naval Staff reaffirmed Pakistan Navy's resolve to safeguard the maritime boundaries and maritime interests of the nation at all costs and also appreciated the morale, selfless devotion and commitment of the deployed troops to defend the maritime frontiers of the country.