Fri Nov 13, 2020
November 13, 2020

ANF arrests three drug peddlers

National

November 13, 2020

KARACHI: The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh seized a huge quantity of drugs and arrested three drug peddlers in separate actions. According to a news release on Thursday, the ANF Police Station Clifton on a tip off intercepted a parcel at a courier company office and recovered 800 grams of opium concealed tactfully in a thermos.

The parcel was being sent to Holland.Raids were being carried out to apprehend the involved accused.The ANF Police Station Clifton intercepted a suspicious motorbike in Baloch Colony and arrested two namely Abdul Baqi s/o Abdul Manan and Attaullah s/o Muhammad Akram after recovery of 7 kg hashish from their possession.

