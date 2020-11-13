close
Fri Nov 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
November 13, 2020

CM grieved at loss of lives in road accident

National

A
APP
November 13, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over loss of lives in a traffic accident near Pindi Bhattian.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members and ordered for providing the best treatment facilities to the injured. He also sought a report from the administration in this regard.

Latest News

More From Pakistan