PTI completed OLMT in public interest: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khan Khichi on Thursday said that despite reservations, the present PTI government demonstrating responsibility, completed Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project in larger public interest. He was addressing a press conference on government’’s performance here along with Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan. Jahanzeb Khichi said the multi billion project was now completed and a huge subsidy on its fare was being given so that maximum number of people could benefit from it.

The minister said that original operational fare per person was at Rs 160 but an affordable rate of Rs 40 was finalized by the government despite rise in dollar price at the time of launching the project. He said the incumbent government, on expiry of previous contract of Metro Bus, had signed a new contract on much lower rates which would save huge money of exchequer. To bring more transparency, old manual system related to transport routes had also been replaced with digital one by the department, he added.