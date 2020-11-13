2nd spike of COVID-19: IUB campuses to be closed for 4 weeks from 16th

BAHAWALPUR: All campuses of Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) will be closed for four weeks from November 16 to slow the spread of second spike of Covid-19 pandemic.

The notification in thisregard has been issued on Thursday evening by IUB Public Relation Department. All mid-term examination had been cancelled however ongoing exams and final terms examination would be conducted.

All staff of the varsity would perform duties in rotation. The notification said BA, B.Sc and MA, MSc exams would be conducted per schedule.

SMOG TERMED GLOBAL ISSUE: Secretary Planning and Development Shoaib Bukhari Thursday said smog has become a global issue and individual and corrective efforts were required to combat it.

Addressing a seminar organised at IUB on smog, Bukhari said the government is making all-out efforts to stem the source of smog.

He said in this regard the government will provide support to organisations to create awareness in the masses about hazards of smog.