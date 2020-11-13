‘PM’s energy initiative to promote industrialisation’

MULTAN: Dera Ghazi Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry president and former Minister for Industries Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative would promote industrialisation particularly in remote and underprivileged areas. Talking to reporters, Roomi said industrialists have lauded the stance of the PM on energy and providing affordable electricity to industries. He said this is a milestone step and it would help in creating job opportunities for the people and economic stability.

He said under the current circumstances, when the global economy is heading towards a deep recession, the government has taken appreciable steps to stimulate industry by providing affordable power.

Expecting long-term benefits from this “pragmatic” decision, he said it would boost industrialisation and fetch more investments in the sector.

He said PM’s initiative would boost industrialization and help to promote a business friendly environment. He said the initiative to supply electricity to small and medium enterprises at subsidized rates would help run factories and also benefit poor workers.

He said that reduction in the electric power tariff on incremental consumption of electricity by large scale manufacturing industry by 25 percent and 50 percent for medium enterprises (SMEs) is a landmark decision.

Roomi said Pakistan would be able to compete with neighbouring countries in the world market and their exports can increase considerably.

"The government has worked out some assumptions under which 500-700MWs more electricity will be utilised in the next eight months by the large industry and small-medium enterprises (SMEs) but it will provide to some extent solace to the government in terms of capacity payments," he said.

According to official sources, the government has decreased the power tariff on additional use of electricity for large scale industry by 25 percent to Rs12.9 per unit from Rs18 per unit for the next three years from November 1, 2020. The tariff for small medium enterprises has been reduced from Rs16 to Rs8 per unit till June 2021 and after that, it will be reassessed if the package for SMEs will continue or not, he said.

He said the PM wanted to address the issue of expensive electricity on an immediate basis due to which he renegotiated with the IPPs to revisit the old contracts.