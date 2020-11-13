NDMA chairman contracts COVID-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairperson Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, a notification issued late Thursday read. According to the notification, the NDMA boss has been in quarantine since November 9 and is currently undergoing treatment. Lt Gen Afzal will carry out his official duties from his home, the notification added.