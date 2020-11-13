close
Fri Nov 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
Agencies
November 13, 2020

NDMA chairman contracts COVID-19

Top Story

A
Agencies
November 13, 2020

ISLAMABAD: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairperson Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, a notification issued late Thursday read. According to the notification, the NDMA boss has been in quarantine since November 9 and is currently undergoing treatment. Lt Gen Afzal will carry out his official duties from his home, the notification added.

Latest News

More From Top Story