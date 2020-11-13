Two COVID-19 patients die at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Two more coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital on Thursday. According to doctors, death toll has reached 20 during the first eleven days of the second spike of coronavirus. Naseem Bibi, 33, of Dera Ghazi Khan and Muneer, 60, of Multan tested positive and were brought to the hospital where died. According to Nishtar Hospital spokesperson Dr Irfan Ahmed, two more coronavirus patients died at the hospital and at the moment 132 corona patients are under treatment at the hospital.

DC visits Sahulat bazaars: DC Amir Khatak Thursday visited different Sahulat Bazaars and reviewed availability of sugar, flour and basic commodities there. Talking to reporters, the DC said action will be taken against those involved in violating coronavirus regulations. The DC also directed the health department officials to complete all emergency measures at quarantine centres. He said there is no sugar crisis in Multan and the commodity is available at Sahulat Bazaars without any restriction of quota.